The Vancouver Canucks paid Elias Pettersson handsomely a few seasons ago. And it made a ton of sense at the time. Pettersson was a 100-point scorer and one of the more effective playmakers in the game. Unfortunately, the offense has not been there for the Canucks star. But he is starting to make a big impact in other areas of the ice.

Pettersson is starting to become an important defensive presence. Head coach Adam Foote has deployed him in the defensive zone just as much as he has in the offensive zone. Moreover, he is blocking shots at a higher rate than he previously has. He currently has 31 shot blocks in 15 games, which is more than any other forward in the league.

“Some bruises, but it would hurt a lot more if the puck went in (our net),” Pettersson said about his improved defensive play after Friday’s practice, via Sportsnet's Iain McIntyre. “I don't mind blocking shots. I was a soccer goalie at a young age, so I still have those instincts.”

There are still some things Vancouver would like to see him do. For instance, he isn't shooting the puck nearly as much as he has. Pettersson has always been a pass-first player, but the lack of shots is something he believes he can work on.

Article Continues Below

In saying this, he wants to be responsible when he's on the ice. Committing too much for offense is a tricky game. And the Canucks star wants to make sure he is covering his bases before he tries to make a play at the other end.

“There's times when you could cheat a little bit for offence,” Pettersson said, via McIntyre. “but then most of the time when you try that, it usually ends up with a good (scoring) chance the other way. So, yeah, I’m trying to play defence-first. It's a very fine line.”

Pettersson is starting to provide value elsewhere on the ice. The offense will need to come at some point, especially considering his cap hit. However, it's hard to say the Canucks star isn't making a difference when his number is called.