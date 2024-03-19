The Washington Capitals pulled off the most important win of their season thus far. Washington received a star performance from Alex Ovechkin to defeat the Calgary Flames. As a result, they occupy the Eastern Conference's final playoff spot. Ovechkin may have claimed headlines, but Dylan Strome wants the world to know who Nic Dowd is.
Strome faced the media following Monday night's victory. He expressed just how much Dowd means to the team. And he told everyone just how he feels about Dowd's inclusion on the team despite rumors leading into the 2024 NHL Trade Deadline.
“I don’t think enough gets said about how big Nic Dowd is for this team. He’s a huge part of our team,” Strome said, via Capitals reporter Bailey Johnson. “Obviously, the rumors around the deadline, I’m really happy that we kept him. It’s showing that I think we made the right decision.”
Nic Dowd could have left Dylan Strome, Capitals
Nic Dowd is not the flashiest player on the Capitals. In fact, he regularly plays on the team's fourth line. But Dylan Strome and the rest of the Washington organization recognize his value. At the NHL Trade Deadline, other teams reportedly understood this as well.
Dowd was reportedly a trade candidate leading into March 8th. He could have provided a contending team with a defensively sound forward to anchor the bottom six. There was so much interest in the veteran Capitals forward that some reports indicated he could have fetched a first-round pick.
Obviously, Dowd remained with Washington. And now, the Capitals themselves could be a contending team. They have won five of their last seven games. Furthermore, they are just one point back of the Philadelphia Flyers for third place in the Metropolitan Division.
Nic Dowd, Dylan Strome, and the Washington Capitals are playing good hockey right now. And they could find themselves in the Stanley Cup Playoffs if things continue. Fans should certainly keep an eye on the American capital city as the regular season enters the home stretch.