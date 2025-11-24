It's been an up-and-down season for the Dallas Cowboys, as the team is trying to remain relevant in Week 12 against the Philadelphia Eagles. Despite the roller coaster of a campaign it's been, it appears that quarterback Dak Prescott is maintaining his success as the team's quarterback. He surpassed Tony Romo's franchise record on Sunday.

Reports indicate that Prescott is now the franchise leader in passing yards, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The 32-year-old quarterback only needed 160 passing yards on the day to break the record. He has over 250 yards through three quarters of play.

“Dak Prescott now has surpassed Tony Romo for the most passing yards in Cowboys franchise history.”

Although the Cowboys are 4-5-1 entering Sunday's contest against the Eagles, Dak Prescott has done nothing but prove to be a solid quarterback throughout his tenure in Dallas. The fanbase's opinion about him is rather split, though, but the 10-year pro is on pace to be the best statistical quarterback in franchise history.

Of course, Troy Aikman is viewed as the No. 1 quarterback in Cowboys history, as he won three Super Bowls in the 1990s. But when it comes down to statistical numbers, Dak Prescott is the sole leader in passing yards and is seemingly closing in on Tony Romo's passing touchdown record as well (248).

The Cowboys have quite the climb if they hope to reach the playoffs this season. They are right outside of the bubble and are in 10th place in the NFC standings. A win over the Eagles in Week 12 would be a great start, as the club only has six games remaining on the schedule after Sunday's contest.