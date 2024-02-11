The Capitals may receive significant interest in Nic Dowd.

The NHL Trade Deadline is about a month away now. And we have already seen a few major moves. Those moves have created a glaring hole in the trade market. A few teams need center depth this time of year, but the number of viable trade candidates is a bit low this year. One candidate who could find his way into conversations is Washington Capitals center Nic Dowd.

Dowd is not the most offensively inclined player in the league, but he doesn't need to be. He is one of the best defensive centers in the league. And he anchors one of the NHL's best fourth-line units, as well. Overall, he is an incredibly reliable option that contending teams are certainly going to covet.

In fact, Dowd is expected to generate “significant interest,” according to Frank Seravalli of The Daily Faceoff. Furthermore, he could net the Capitals a first-round pick due to the interest and the market situation. It'd be quite the haul for Washington if they can get that in a trade.

In any event, Nic Dowd is likely to be in the rumor mill in the lead-up to the NHL Trade Deadline. With that in mind, here are three potential landing spots for the Capitals forward in the event they decide to make a move.

Red Wings could have interest

The Detroit Red Wings picked up a major win on Saturday against the Vancouver Canucks. With that win, they are now four points clear of the New York Islanders who are chasing them down in the wild card race. Detroit is also level on points with the other Eastern Conference wild card holder, the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The Red Wings have major concerns defensively. So far, they've been able to overcome defensive lapses. In fact, they have more comeback victories than any team in the NHL. That's all well and good, but they cannot continue to rely on their offense bailing them out.

Detroit's ideal NHL Trade Deadline scenario involves a defensive shakeup, but mostly among their overcrowded blueline. That said, they could also call up the Capitals about Nic Dowd. The Red Wings are unlikely to trade a first-round pick, but if they can make a deal work, Dowd could be a major help in their playoff push.

Panthers are one to watch

The Florida Panthers are firmly in the playoff race in their own right. They occupy second place in the Atlantic Division, 10 points clear of the Red Wings who are in fifth. Florida also picked up a major win on Saturday, shutting out the Colorado Avalanche.

Their comfortable positioning in the playoff race won't keep them from making a trade, though. Florida needs depth among their forward ranks. More precisely, they need another forward who can contribute a goal or two further down the lineup.

Nic Dowd certainly fits that bill. He is defensively strong, sure, but he can contribute a goal here and there. Again, the Panthers are likely hesitant to trade a first-round pick, but Florida could certainly work out a compromise with the Capitals.

Bruins could be a fit

The Boston Bruins are the class of the Atlantic Division and one of the best teams in the NHL. Boston once again looks like a contender for the Stanley Cup. And to keep that up, it wouldn't be too surprising to see them make a move at the NHL Trade Deadline in March.

Boston is seeking forward depth. Their most pressing need is on the wing, as they lack offensive pop beyond Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak. However, they lost quality center depth in the offseason. Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci retired prior to the 2023-24 season. And while they have had success, the Bruins have yet to truly replace either of them.

Nic Dowd won't replace either of those players. But he will fortify their depth down the middle. And he would give the Bruins a high-end defensive option who can play tough minutes. Don't be surprised if Boston is one of the teams the Capitals talk to at the 2024 NHL Trade Deadline.