PHOENIX– One of the Phoenix Suns' main defensive pieces in Ryan Dunn, will miss Sunday's game against the San Antonio Spurs due to a right wrist sprain.

Dunn picked up the injury during Friday's thriller against the Minnesota Timberwolves after he attempted to dunk over Rudy Gobert. It nearly took the roof off the Mortgage Matchup Center, but Dunn quickly got up and shot two free throws.

For Phoenix, this will be another injury bug that will bite them. The Suns are already without Jalen Green, Grayson Allen, and rookie Rasheer Fleming.

Adding Dunn to the mix makes things even more difficult for them. Nonetheless, they managed to pull off an incredible victory on Friday, thanks to a Collin Gillespie game-winner.

San Antonio will have its fair share of injuries as well. Victor Wembanyama, Dylan Harper, Stephon Castle, and Jordan McLaughlin are all out as well.

The Suns might be cautious with Ryan Dunn in a back-to-back

Back-to-backs can be tricky, considering the competitive level of this Phoenix team. Not to mention, Dunn is typically the No. 1 perimeter defender the team has.

The switching, rim protection, and rebounding have all been essential. Additionally, his athleticism and improved offensive game have been very noticeable.

Still, taking precautions has been Phoenix's bread and butter this season, with most notably Mark Williams. The latter has had his minutes carefully watched due to injury.

Could Dunn be on the same trajectory Likely not, if he ended up playing the remainder of Friday's game. Either way, facing a banged up Spurs team gives the Suns all the justification to sit their young star.

Now could he play on Monday against the Houston Rockets? Time will tell if that's the case.