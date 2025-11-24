The Dallas Wings are building the organization around last year's first overall pick Paige Bueckers. Dallas' superstar rookie dominated in 2025, winning Rookie of the Year among other accolades. Now the Wings will have the benefit of another first overall pick to improve the roster around Bueckers.

The Wings won the top pick in the 2026 WNBA Draft during Sunday's draft lottery, per ESPN's Alexa Philippou.

Dallas entered the draft lottery with a 42% chance to secure the first overall pick. Rounding out the top five is Minnesota (via Chicago) at two, Seattle (via LA) at three, Washington at four, and Chicago (via Connecticut) at five.

The WNBA assigns lottery odds based on the two-year cumulative records of the five teams that did not make the playoffs in the previous season. Dallas had the best odds because of their 19-65 record.

Dallas will have their choice of several talented prospects this year. The main contenders for the first overall pick include center Awa Fam from Spain, UCLA center Lauren Betts, and UConn shooting guard Azzi Fudd.

Just like most WNBA teams, the Wings have plenty of flexibility to add new players this offseason. However, Dallas does have an advantage with multiple young players already under contract in 2026.

The Wings have Bueckers, Maddy Seigrist, Diamond Miller, JJ Quinerly, and Aziaha James locked up for next season. The combination of their young roster, the first overall pick, and plenty of cap space could help Dallas get a lot better in a hurry.

It will be fascinating to see what the Wings do with their second consecutive first overall pick.