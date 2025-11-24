The New York Giants’ season of frustration continued on Sunday, as they squandered a double-digit fourth-quarter lead in a 34-27 overtime loss to the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. This defeat brought New York level with an NFL record, making it the fifth instance this season the team lost a game after holding a double-digit advantage. The Giants are now a staggering 2-5 when leading by at least 10 points this year.

Interim head coach Mike Kafka, also serving as offensive playcaller, relied on creativity to keep New York on pace with Detroit. On just the fourth play from scrimmage, the Giants executed a trick play with Devin Singletary tossing the ball back to quarterback Jameis Winston, who found Wan’Dale Robinson for a 39-yard touchdown. Robinson, who would go on to post a career-high 156 receiving yards on nine catches, had 106 yards in the first quarter alone, which was the third 100-yard opening quarter of his career.

Isaiah Hodgins added a second touchdown in the first half, catching a toe-tapping pass in the end zone, helping New York hold a 20-17 halftime lead. Winston finished the first half 9-of-14 for 212 yards and two touchdowns, eventually ending the game 18-of-36 for 366 yards with two passing touchdowns, one receiving touchdown, and an interception.

The Giants’ offense continued to generate big plays, including a fourth-quarter trick play where wide receiver Gunner Olszewski handed the ball back to Winston for a 33-yard receiving touchdown, giving New York a 27-17 lead with 12:16 remaining. Tyrone Tracy Jr., a converted wide receiver, added 68 receiving yards and 62 rushing yards on 20 carries. The Giants amassed 517 total yards, 25 first downs, and controlled the clock for more than 33 minutes.

At the back end, New York was undermanned, missing three-quarters of their starting secondary (Paulson Adebo, Deonte Banks, Tyler Nubin) and outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux. Rookie Darius Alexander recorded two solo sacks, while Rakeem Nunez-Roches added another, but the Giants could not contain Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs. Gibbs ran for 219 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries, including a 49-yard fourth-quarter score that cut New York's lead.

Detroit kicker Jake Bates forced overtime with a 59-yard field goal with 28 seconds remaining. In overtime, Gibbs broke free for a 69-yard touchdown on the first play from scrimmage, and Aidan Hutchinson ended the Giants’ last drive with a sack on fourth-and-five from the Lions 27.

The defeat dropped New York to 2-10 overall and 0-7 away from MetLife Stadium, taking their franchise-record road losing streak to 12 games. It was also the team’s sixth consecutive loss, the second since Kafka replaced Brian Daboll as interim head coach. With rookie Jaxon Dart in concussion protocol for the second straight game, Winston heads an offense that creates but can’t capitalize.

New York will next face the 10-2 New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on Monday Night Football before heading into their Week 14 bye.