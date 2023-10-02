St. Louis Cardinals legend Adam Wainwright may be hanging up the spikes, but he's not leaving baseball behind. Wainwright will be joining A.J. Pierzynski and MLB on Fox to broadcast the ALDS between the Houston Astros and the winner of the Wild Card series between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Minnesota Twins.

Wainwright and Pierzynski made the announcement on the Foul Territory podcast. Pierzynski congratulated Wainwright on the broadcasting gig as well as getting to work with himself again. Wainwright jokingly replied “that's really all I wanted as a retirement gift was to spend more time with you, A.J.”

Pierzynski spent one season with the Cardinals in 2014, catching for Wainwright. He began broadcasting in 2011 and joined Fox full time in 2017.

“I am looking forward to it though. I have fun watching baseball games, and I felt like you and I were a good team a few years back. So we need to run that back,” Wainwright added.

Wainwright joined his former teammate in the booth back in 2020, for the NLDS between the Miami Marlins and the Atlanta Braves. That partnership is now back on the air for this year's postseason.

Wainwright just retired from Major League Baseball, collecting his 200th win on the mound in his last ever start. He capped off his incredible 18-year career with one last at-bat on Friday in his last series in St. Louis.

Wainwright is a three-time All Star and a World Series champion with the Cardinals in 2006. Between 2009 and 2014, he finished in the top five of NL Cy Young award voting four times.