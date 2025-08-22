The St. Louis Cardinals are on pace for an attendance mark not seen in three decades, underscoring growing fan frustration and a team searching for identity. Through 65 home games at Busch Stadium, attendance has averaged just 28,829, a stunning decline for a franchise once known for league-leading crowds. With St. Louis struggling in the NL Central standings and preparing for a front-office transition, the organization faces both an attendance crisis and a crossroads for the future.

Fox2Now’s Joey Schneider detailed the scope of the decline in an article posted to the Fox affiliate’s website, noting how Busch Stadium attendance has fallen far below historic levels.

“Through 65 home games, the Cardinals have generated a total attendance of 1,873,875, based on the metric of tickets sold. Right now, that’s an average attendance of around 28,829. If that pace remains similar through the regular season’s end, the Cardinals are on pace for a season attendance of roughly 2,335,137.”

He also explained how this year’s trend would represent a historic low point for the franchise.

“That would mark the team’s lowest for a non-pandemic-restricted season since 1995, when the Cardinals drew a season attendance of 1,756,727. That season? The Cardinals only played 72 home games due to MLB scheduling arrangements out of a players' strike and would have paced for around 1,976,318 in attendance.”

The numbers confirm what many Cardinals fans have already felt. Busch Stadium is no longer filled the way it once was. From 2000 to 2022, St. Louis routinely eclipsed 3 million fans per season and built a reputation as one of the sport’s most loyal markets. Now the crowds have dwindled as on-field results have faltered, with the club hovering two games under .500 and outside serious playoff contention in the NL Central standings.

A major factor in the decline is the absence of franchise icons. Albert Pujols returned for a farewell tour in 2022 before retiring, and Yadier Molina also stepped away after that same season. Their departures coincided with a dip in payroll and a shift toward younger, unproven talent. Cardinals fans have grown restless, voicing displeasure at Busch Stadium and across social media. Even with MLB attendance overall trending upward in 2025, the club has experienced nearly a 19 percent drop compared to last season.

Looking ahead, Chaim Bloom will officially take over baseball operations following the 2025 season, bringing an analytically driven and cost-conscious approach from his previous stops with the Tampa Bay Rays and Boston Red Sox. While Bloom is not yet in charge, his influence already looms large over roster decisions, and his philosophy will shape how the Cardinals attempt to regain momentum both on the field and in the stands.

The bottom line is clear. The Cardinals are dealing with more than a drop in ticket sales. The attendance crisis reflects frustration from a fan base long accustomed to success, rising skepticism about leadership, and a warning sign for the future. To bring Busch Stadium back to its reputation as one of baseball’s most consistently filled venues, the organization must find a way to restore trust with its fans.