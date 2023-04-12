Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

Rookie Jordan Walker has been a bright spot in an otherwise mediocre start to the 2023 season for the St. Louis Cardinals. On Wednesday, Walker tied Eddie Murphy (1912) for the longest hit streak to begin a career by a player 20-years old or younger, per ClutchPoints MLB on Twitter.

Jordan Walker ties Eddie Murphy (Philadelphia Athletics, 1912) for the longest hit streak (12) to start a career by a player 20 y/o or younger 🙌pic.twitter.com/wZyhmVQbxO — ClutchPoints MLB (@ClutchpointsMLB) April 12, 2023

The fact that this feat hasn’t been accomplished since 1912 reveals just how rare it truly is. Even the best hitters in the league struggle to string hits together in consecutive games. The fact that Walker, who won’t turn 21 until late May, has produced this kind of hit streak is impressive to say the least.

It was unclear whether or not Jordan Walker was going to break camp with the Cardinals heading into spring training. St. Louis could have opted to give him some more time to develop in the minor leagues before calling him up to the MLB club. However, they seemed to have made the correct decision by naming him to the 26-man active roster. He’s been one of the best players on the team to open the season.

The Cardinals ultimately defeated the Rockies in Colorado on Wednesday to advance their record to 5-7. It isn’t the best start by any means, but St. Louis features enough talent to turn things around sooner rather than later. With players such as Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado anchoring the ball club, St. Louis should be fine.

As for Jordan Walker, the young rookie will try to make history on Thursday at home against the Pittsburgh Pirates.