Though the St. Louis Cardinals are struggling to begin the season, rookie outfielder Jordan Walker is making history. Walker has a hit in all 10 games this season, becoming the first Cardinals player in franchise history to start his career with a double-digit hitting streak according to ESPN Stats & Info.

Walker has become a key member of the Cardinals lineup from the jump. Not only has he gotten a hit in every game of his career thus far, but Walker has also driven in a run in six of his first ten games. Overall, Walker has a .342 batting average with eight RBIs, two home runs and two doubles.

The Cardinals took a slight gamble by putting the 20-year-old on the Opening Day roster, but he has returned the favor. A first-round pick by St. Louis in 2020, Walker played just 201 games in the minor leagues before making his major league debut.

This isn’t the first and probably not the last time Walker makes Cardinals history. With his debut this season, Walker became the youngest Cardinal to make his MLB debut on Opening Day, surpassing 21-year-old Albert Pujols.

Despite Walker’s early success, the Cardinals sit at 3-7 to start the season. A favorite to repeat as NL Central division champions, St. Louis has already dug itself a hole in its quest for a fifth straight postseason appearance.

Cardinals fans have had at least one thing to rave about so far this season. Jordan Walker seems to be the real deal and a prominent player for St. Louis.