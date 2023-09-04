The St. Louis Cardinals are out of contention, and for the month of September they will be evaluating their internal options for the 2024 season, especially in the starting rotation, and Zack Thompson is someone who could be pitching his way into the 2024 starting rotation with his performance as of late. Zack Thompson performed well again as he went allowed three runs in seven innings on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Cardinals manager Oli Marmol commented on Thompson joining the rotation this time around.

“(Thompson) came back into the rotation with a little bit more of a clean slate, ‘I'm just going to let it eat, do my thing and not worry about what I've done in Triple A,'” Oli Marmol said, via Katie Woo of The Athletic. “He's pitching with a lot more confidence and that's a big contributor to his success to this point. He's landing his stuff at a much higher rate, so that's extremely helpful as well. But I think the combination of those two things, the confidence and the command of the baseball has been key.”

The Cardinals will have to add to their starting rotation this offseason, but with Thompson's performance as of late, he could be playing himself into a starting role for 2024.

It will be interesting to see how Thompson fares for the month of September, and where the Cardinals go this offseason when it comes to their rotation. With players like Nolan Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt still under contract next season, the Cardinals will look to bounce back quickly after a disappointing 2024 season.