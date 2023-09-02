Amid the St. Louis Cardinals' awful 2023 season, the team is chasing one achievement for their legend. Adam Wainwright, the long-time ace of the team, is two wins away from racking up 200 career wins in his career. The 40-year old legend still has some juice left in the tank (despite a rough season all around), and the team is looking forward to see Waino get this incredible achievement.

However, Cardinals fans will have to wait before Adam Wainwright gets a shot at win number 200. Waino was initially scheduled to face the Pittsburgh Pirates at home. In a surprising turn of events, thought, the Cards are moving back the ace's start by one game, according to Derrick Gould. Wainwright will now face the Atlanta Braves, on the road.

“Adam Wainwright will not start Sunday at Busch as scheduled vs. #Pirates, pushing his pursuit of No. 199 back so that he makes one more start in Atlanta, one last time against his first team and in his home state. Exact day TBD.”

It seems like the Cardinals want Wainwright to get one more start in front of the organization that he first played for. Before he became a St. Louis legend, the star pitcher first started off in the Braves' minor league system. Wainwright, a Georgia native, then was traded to St. Louis. The rest, as they say, is history. Waino's pitching was a key factor in their 2006 World Series win, as well as their success over the last years.

This season is shaping up to be Waino's final season in the majors. After the retirement of longtime Cardinals teammates Yadier Molina and Albert Pujols, Wainwright is set to hang up his cleats for good. Can he get to 200 wins before his career is over?