After so many years of being heralded as one of the premier organizations in the MLB, it appears as if the baseball gods have grown sick of the St. Louis Cardinals. The club's 2023 season has been defined by disappointment and turbulence, two things that rarely find their through the Gateway Arch. And the bad news just keeps coming.

The Cardinals are placing right-handed reliever and 2022 All-Star Ryan Helsley on the 15-day injured list for a forearm strain (retroactive to June 10th) and are thus recalling hybrid pitcher Jake Woodford to the big league roster, per the team's official Twitter account.

If the Cardinals (27-39) are to dig themselves out of an eight-game hole in the NL Central, then they will likely need their bullpen to be at full force. Helsley dominated opposing hitters last year, posting a 1.25 ERA in 54 appearances. He has returned to being mortal this season (3.24 ERA) but is still one of the guys manager Oliver Marmol trusts most in relief.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Woodford, St. Louis' first-round pick in 2015, struggled before being sent down to Triple-A Memphis in May. He has a troubling 5.40 ERA in six starts and seven total outings. Much like Helsley, the 26-year-old found success in 2022 with the Cards. He has frequently been moved around the system, so there is added pressure for him to really impress the organization in this stint.

The club just can't seem to turn the corner, despite their divisional competition leaving the door reasonably open. Pitching remains a concern, but adjustments need to be made in multiple areas. Maybe most importantly, though, the Cardinals need to reclaim the textbook intangibles that have long defined this prestigious baseball institution.