Trey Lance had a solid highlight during the Los Angeles Chargers' preseason matchup against the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday night.

Lance has been in the NFL since 2021 when the San Francisco 49ers selected him with the third overall pick of the NFL draft. Unfortunately, he lasted two seasons there as injuries and limited playing time prevented him from flourishing there as Brock Purdy overtook him in the rotation.

The 49ers moved on from Lance, sending him to the Dallas Cowboys. He remained a backup in the depth chart behind star quarterback Dak Prescott, making four appearances in the 2024 season.

Throughout four seasons in the league, he made 12 total appearances as he completed 81 passes for 1,063 yards and five touchdowns. He also made 65 rushes for 276 yards and one score, showing what he can do as a dual threat.

Leaving Dallas in the offseason, he signed a one-year deal with the Chargers. While he would be the backup to Justin Herbert, he does showcase potential to help out the team in case Herbert goes down with an injury.

Which is why one of his highlights against the Rams stood out. He completed a 34-yard throw to wide receiver Tre Harris, getting close to the end zone as running back Raheim Sanders finished off the drive with the touchdown.

How Trey Lance, Chargers played against Rams

It was an impressive highlight for Trey Lance, but his efforts weren't enough as the Chargers lost 23-22 to the Rams. The game went down to the wire as the Rams quarterback Stetson Bennett got the game-winning touchdown in the final seconds.

Lance finished his performance with seven completions for 121 yards. He did no get a sack throughout any of his snaps, showing how the offensive line protected him during his time at center.

The receiving corps was a bright spot in the Chargers' defeat. They made 15 catches for 223 yards, seeing Tre Harris get six catches for 85 yards while KeAndre Lambert-Smith make two receptions for 66 yards.

Los Angeles will look to build off of their playoff appearance last year. They finished with an 11-6 record in 2024, falling 32-12 to the Houston Texans in the AFC Wild Card Round.

The Chargers will prepare for their preseason finale, being on the road as they face the San Francisco 49ers. After that, they will be in Brazil to begin the regular season against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sept. 5 at 5 p.m. ET.