The Texas Rangers made two huge organizational decisions at the MLB trade deadline that could have a massive impact on their immediate future: they chose not to upgrade their lineup and instead doubled down on their already first-rate pitching staff. Fans will hope that management's leap of faith pays off and direct their attention to the notable additions the team did make, the last of which could add more stability and experience to the bullpen.

Rangers president of baseball operations Chris Young completed a deal right before the deadline to acquire relief pitcher Phil Maton from the St. Louis Cardinals, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. The veteran right-hander, who has also pitched for the San Diego Padres, Cleveland Guardians, Houston Astros, Tampa Rays and New York Mets during his nine-year career, has a 2.35 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 38 1/3 innings this season.

Texas is fully aware that its most optimal path to another World Series is via a loaded starting pitching rotation and formidable pen. After acquiring the underrated Merrill Kelly, effective lefty Danny Coulombe and now Maton, it appears the front office has reinforced the squad's identity. Although questions will continue to hover above an offense that ranks in the bottom-five in OPS, slugging percentage, batting average and doubles, no opposing ballclub will want to face the Rangers' hurlers.

But they have to make the playoffs first. Texas (57-52) is currently tied with the Seattle Mariners for the final American League Wild Card slot and trail the Astros by five and a half games in the AL West. All three of those teams were incredibly active over the last couple of days, setting the stage for a thrilling last two months of the 2025 campaign. Based on the aggression he displayed on Thursday, Young is obviously confident this franchise is ready for another deep run.

Do Rangers have enough firepower to get back to Fall Classic?

With Nathan Eovaldi, Jacob deGrom and Merrill Kelly comprising a tantalizing trio on the mound, and two-time World Series MVP Corey Seager and multi-time All-Stars Marcus Semien and Adolis Garcia in the lineup, the Rangers look the part of a dark-horse pennant winner. Of course, a club cannot prevail in the modern postseason format without an impactful bullpen.

Ahead of the trade deadline, Texas had three relievers in Robert Garcia, Hoby Milner and Shawn Armstrong who have a sub-3.00 ERA through at least 47 appearances this year. Although Phil Maton has pitched in only 40 games this season, he is another potential difference-maker during the playoff push, and possibly beyond. The 32-year-old is striking out 30.4 percent of opposing hitters while posting a measly .292 slugging percentage against, statistics that could play incredibly well in October.

Rangers fans will probably sweat profusely during the remainder of the summer, but they at least know that their beloved franchise is serious about competing for its second title in three years.