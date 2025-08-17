Through good times and bad, Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark lived up to that phrase by showing support for her boyfriend, Connor McCaffery, after he announced the passing of his grandmother, Marit Smaby Nowlin. McCaffery, an assistant coach at Butler, shared an emotional message on Instagram alongside a childhood photo of himself sitting on her lap. He wrote:

“I’ve been trying to think of what to say, and I can’t. It’s impossible to put into words how much you meant to our entire family. I refuse to say goodbye, so until we meet again.”

The Fever guard responded in the comments with a series of heart and prayer emojis to offer love and comfort to her partner. Other messages of support soon followed, including one from Clark’s teammate Lexie Hull, who also reacted with heart emojis. The gesture reflected how those close to McCaffery and Clark came together amid the loss.

Marit Smaby Nowlin died at the age of 80 while vacationing at Lake Vermilion in Minnesota. Reports state that emergency teams were called on Wednesday evening after a 911 call. When they arrived, family members were attempting to revive her before she was transported to Cook Hospital, where she sadly passed away. No official cause of death has been disclosed, according to Athlon Sports.

McCaffery’s younger sister, who also carries the name Marit in honor of their grandmother, shared her message on social media.

“No one else I would want to be named after. It is the greatest honor. Cannot wait to see you again one day, mormor.”

Clark and McCaffery have been together since April 2023, when Clark was still at Iowa. Since then, Clark has become one of the most recognized athletes in the country after being selected first overall in the 2024 WNBA Draft. McCaffery, meanwhile, has continued his path in basketball as part of the coaching staff at Butler, and Clark faces a challenging year marked by a groin injury that has kept her sidelined for 12 consecutive games.

Clark’s current struggles stand in contrast to her spotless record in college and as a rookie, when she never missed a single game. Her absence has forced the Fever to adjust without their star, while off the court, she continues to stand by McCaffery during a difficult personal moment.