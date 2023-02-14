The St. Louis Cardinals announced that they have extended President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak through 2025, per the Cardinals’ Twitter.

“Mozeliak, 54, is the longest tenured head of baseball operations in the NL and has helped guide the team to 15-consecutive winning seasons, matching the franchise record,” St. Louis shared on Twitter.

The Cardinals have been one of the most consistent teams in baseball. They’ve impressed with their balance. St. Louis has acquired stars such as Nolan Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt over the years. However, the Cards have also been able to develop young talent.

St. Louis won the NL Central once again in 2022. They have a proven track record of success and much of that can be credited to John Mozeliak. He and his team have consistently placed the Cardinals in positions to win. With that being said, they are hungry for a World Series championship. St. Louis last won the Fall Classic during the 2011 campaign in what was a competitive 7-game World Series versus the Texas Rangers.

One move that stood out from the offseason was replacing Cardinals legend Yadier Molina with Willson Contreras. Losing a longtime player and fan favorite like Molina was destined to upset the fanbase. However, Mozeliak and the Cardinals did a tremendous job of immediately bringing in a star to fill the void. Contreras isn’t the same caliber of defender behind the plate that Molina was, but his offense more than makes up or it.

The Cardinals will look to earn another NL Central title while making a deep playoff run in 2023.