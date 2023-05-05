Steve is a freelance writer covering the world of sports for ClutchPoints.

The St. Louis Cardinals have placed outfielder Tyler O’Neill on the 10-day injured list due to a lower back strain injury, the team announced on Friday.

The Cardinals recalled Juan Yepez from Triple-A Memphis in a corresponding move. Yepez, who slugged 12 home runs in his rookie season last year, played in three games with the Cardinals in April, where he hit .333 and recorded one home run.

O’Neill has featured in 29 out of the Cardinals’ 32 regular season games so far this year. St. Louis’ road series opener against the Los Angeles Dodgers last week was the previous time that he was ruled out from a game due to an injury; he was scratched from the team’s lineup due to back tightness.

O’Neill opened up the 2023 season on a promising note, but he has since failed to get much going at the plate. He posted a .100 batting average and struck out nine times in St. Louis’ last seven contests.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Overall, O’Neill has logged an OPS+ of 72 this season.

For now, the Cardinals will call on Yepez to help fill the void out in left field. Cardinals manager Oli Marmol has penciled in Yepez to patrol left field against the Detroit Tigers on Friday.

The Cardinals currently sit in last place in the National League standings with a 10-22 record.