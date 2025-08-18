The Cincinnati Reds ended the Milwaukee Brewers’ franchise-record 14-game winning streak with a 3-2 walk-off victory in 10 innings at Great American Ball Park on Sunday, August 17, 2025. Jose Trevino delivered both offensively and defensively, playing a decisive role in halting Milwaukee’s historic run.

The Brewers had not lost since July 30, winning 14 straight while averaging 8.5 runs per game and producing seven comeback wins in their final 11 victories. But their late-game magic fell short against Cincinnati, who once again extended their streak of avoiding sweeps to 41 consecutive series.

Trevino opened the scoring with a sacrifice fly in the seventh inning that brought in Austin Hays. After Milwaukee stormed back in the ninth, he responded with a clutch single to right field that tied the game at 2-2, scoring Will Benson. In the 10th, Trevino’s defensive instincts prevented Milwaukee from capitalizing with an automatic runner. On Blake Perkins’ bunt attempt, Trevino threw out Andrew Vaughn at third base, cutting down the lead runner and halting a scoring chance.

“Just a big win all around for us,” Trevino said. “Two heartbreaking losses. We were in those games. We were in a lot of games this homestand. But to get this one, it's big. It shows a lot about us, as a team. We could easily crumble when Contreras hits that homer [and] pack it in if we wanted to, but we didn't. That's something about this team, it's really gritty.”

The veteran catcher also threw out Tyler Black on a steal attempt in the eighth, neutralizing one of Milwaukee’s few late-inning threats. His all-around performance proved crucial with fellow catcher Tyler Stephenson sidelined by a thumb injury.

For the Brewers, William Contreras nearly carried the winning streak to 15 with a two-run home run in the ninth off Emilio Pagán. It was his 108.3 mph blast into the left-field seats that briefly put the Brewers ahead 2-1. Contreras had been held hitless through his first three at-bats before delivering what looked like another chapter in Milwaukee’s comeback story.

But defensive miscues proved costly. Brice Turang’s bobble at shortstop in the ninth set up Trevino’s tying hit, while Grant Anderson, pressed into duty from a depleted bullpen, allowed the game-winning rally in the 10th.

The game featured strong starting pitching from both sides. Reds left-hander Andrew Abbott tossed seven scoreless innings, striking out seven with no walks while allowing only four hits. He retired the first eight batters he faced and lowered his ERA to one of the best in the National League.

Opposite him, Jose Quintana held the Reds in check through six innings, retiring 10 of 11 batters at one point. His final line was 6 1/3 innings, five hits, one earned run, one walk, and four strikeouts.

Ultimately, Austin Hays sealed the win with a bases-loaded single down the third-base line off Anderson in the 10th, scoring TJ Friedl. The crowd of 26,426 erupted as Cincinnati dealt Milwaukee just its fifth loss in its last 34 games.