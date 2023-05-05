Steve is a freelance writer covering the world of sports for ClutchPoints.

The St. Louis Cardinals heard plenty of boos during their three-game home series against the Los Angeles Angels.

Cardinals fans rained down boos on Wednesday after they watched the Angels pick up a come-from-behind win in the second game of the series. They showered the Cardinals with even more boos after the Angels built a commanding 10-2 lead in the third inning of the series finale.

Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt has taken notice of the boos that the team has received at Busch Stadium as of late, and he understands just where the fans are coming from on this matter.

“One thing that I like about our fans is they have high expectations,” Goldschmidt said on Thursday. “I’ve said that before when things are going good and bad, too.

“Look at the performance. It doesn’t lie.”

The Cardinals sit in last place in the National League standings with a 10-22 record, and they are off to their worst start to a season in 50 years.

St. Louis’ pitching woes have been the talk of the town regarding its sluggish start to the 2023 campaign. The Cardinals currently rank in the bottom half of the NL in multiple pitching stats, including team ERA (4.70).

The Cardinals will look to get back on the right track in their upcoming three-game home series against the Detroit Tigers.