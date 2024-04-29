Cleveland Cavaliers star Darius Garland is in the midst of his fifth season with the organization, but still has aspects of his game that he can improve on as he can admit that to himself. There is always room for improvement for any player, especially one that is 25 years old like the Cavs point guard.
In an interview with Joe Vardon of The Athletic, Garland spoke about the critiques on the outside of him needing to be more aggressive and to shoot the ball more instead of focusing solely on facilitating. In terms of an effort to do so, his teammates on the Cavs have been in Garland's words “patting me on my chest and trying to hype me up” so he can shoot more.
“They want me to (shoot more), so that’s why they be patting me on my chest and trying to hype me up to shoot more shots,” Garland said. “That’s the thing — they think I’m not as aggressive right now.”
Garland said that he's trying “to get everybody involved” on Cavs
It has been an interesting change of role for Garland as since with the acquisition of Donovan Mitchell, the brunt of the offensive output comes from him while the Vanderbilt product has taken a “backseat” in some words. Even when looking at the Cavs' current playoff series against the Orlando Magic, teammate Evan Mobley has taken more shot attempts from the field with 47 than Garland with 43.
“I try to get everybody involved,” Garland said. “(In Game 1), Donovan, having it going really early, getting us off to a good start — he’s really been holding it down. When he gets tired, I try to turn up my aggressiveness a little bit. When he’s not in the game, we need scoring. So, I look to be aggressive when he’s not on the floor.”
So far this season, Garland has been averaging 18 points, 6.5 assists, and 2.7 rebounds per game while shooting 44.6 percent from the field. The 18 points per game is down from the past two seasons with Cleveland where it was just above 21, and surprisingly enough, even the assists were higher as well in prior years with 8.6 and 7.8 respectively.
“They show me almost every day on film that I’m turning down shots,” Garland said. “Yeah, I just, I gotta shoot them.”
It has been a strange season to say the least for Garland who has been trying to find his footing as he has missed two months with a broken jaw. Plus, with the Cavs acquiring Max Strus from the Miami Heat, it's another mouth to feed for Garland as he has been the player that sets up the offense and works in pick and roll actions with Mobley and star Jarrett Allen.
Garland talks about how he “grew up playing basketball”
There is always a blessing and curse to the Cavs having a deep team where the rotation is constantly filled with players that can help the offense. For Garland though, he explained that he tries to “play the right way” and that is mindset is that he will always pass up a “good shot to get a great one.”
“That’s just how I grew up playing basketball — I try to play the right way,” Garland said via The Athletic. “My dad always (said), just play the right way and it will come back to you. I mean, I’ll turn down a good shot to get a great one. With the talent we have, I’m cool with that.”
So far against the Magic in the first round of the NBA Playoffs, it has not been the best showcase of Garland's skills as he has been averaging 12 points, six assists, and three rebounds while shooting 41.9 percent from the field. Cavs head coach J.B. Bickerstaff gave his assessment on Garland and how he has been playing, saying like the rest of his team, he's on the “hunt for perfection” and his lack of aggressiveness are aspects that are “being called out.”
“I think he’s continuing, like all of our guys, to hunt for perfection,” Bickerstaff said before the Cavs' Game 3 loss to the Magic last Saturday. “I think those are the things being called out (in film sessions), I don’t think there is something he’s not doing, or something he’s continuing to do, that’s hurting us, I think he’s done a great job as a floor general. The turnovers have sometimes come in streaks, kind of bit us in the butt, but that’s an area where he’s looking to improve.”
Garland looking to be more aggressive in postseason with Cleveland
If one thing is for certain, the Cavs need him more than ever as they found success obtaining a 2-0 lead in the series, but the Magic have come roaring back and won two straight on their home floor. With the series now tied at two wins a piece for each team, the difference maker that could lead to Cleveland going to the semi finals is Garland becoming more aggressive and take control.
The first step in doing that is admitting that there is an issue and tackling it head on as Garland has been doing and especially addressed in the interview with The Athletic. He clarifies that it is not a confidence issue since he knows what he can achieve in the NBA like he has done in the past.
“I haven’t been as aggressive as far as what I’ve been in the past,” Garland said.
However, you can not totally change a player since they have a distinct play style not only that they are comfortable with, but are unable to totally change. On the other hand, Garland needs to find the perfect balance of taking control, being aggressive and also helping his team around him by facilitating the ball.
“I mean, I can do it — I don’t think that’s ever been a problem,” Garland said. “Past couple years, I just, especially at this time in the playoffs, a great shot is better than a good shot.”
Cleveland has found success this season as they finished fourth in the Eastern Conference with a 48-34 record as Garland still has been a part of that. They are now looking ahead to Game 5 against the Magic as the game will take place Tuesday night.