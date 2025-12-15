The 2025 Alabama football season was a little bumpier than expected, but they still made the College Football Playoff despite some controversy over their inclusion instead of Notre Dame. Now, they enter the postseason as the No.9 seed with a big game on the horizon against Oklahoma on the road. The Crimson Tide needs all the help it can get, but there is not much good news about LT Overton after he missed the SEC Championship.

Alabama football head coach Kalen DeBoer spoke to the media on Monday and gave injury updates across the board, noting that Overton was considered doubtful to play this weekend against the Sooners. DeBoer said they will continue to monitor him, but did not say much else about his health beyond the update for this weekend.

“With LT, continue to monitor him. I would say he’s doubtful for this weekend,” DeBoer said.

Overton was not spotted during the media viewing periods of practice. He missed the SEC title game due to illness. Overton is responsible for 35 tackles, six tackles for loss, and four sacks.

There was some good news for the Crimson Tide, with Jam Miller and Jose Cuevas being available for the Crimson Tide in practice. They need that boost on offense after how much they struggled against Georgia in the SEC Championship. This is especially true after Miller missed the SEC title game, too.

“Jam, he’s making good progress,” DeBoer said. “Just kind of continue to see how the week goes along. You guys saw him out there doing some things today.

“Cuevas, very similar to Jam. Making progress out there, doing some work. And really, I guess, you’re optimistic at this point. We’ve still got four days left. So those guys are heading in a good direction, making good progress, and continue to evaluate them moving forward.

“But you saw them out there doing some things today in practice.”

The Alabama football program has been known for its dominant defense, and the fact that they might miss Overton in this game against Oklahoma is huge. The Sooners have not been all that impressive on offense in their own right since John Mateer came back, and since Overton is a potential game-wrecker, that could be a massive difference-maker.