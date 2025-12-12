When the Cleveland Cavaliers began their “reset” week with an uncomfortable film session, everybody, to a man, took accountability for their shortcomings. However, according to Darius Garland's assessment of the study, Cavs head coach Kenny Atkinson targeted the top of the roster to set an example.

“Everybody needs that. He started with his ‘best players' and really went down from there,” Garland said to ClutchPoints with a grin in Thursday's post-practice media availability. “It was really good for all of us to see what we're doing out there. Film doesn't lie. All the stuff that we were saying, it actually showed, and it was in front of everybody.

“He's holding everybody accountable, what you really need. We definitely got better just from that film session. The last couple of days have really helped us as well.”

Garland is unquestionably one of the most talented members of the team, so it sounds like Atkinson's message has come through loud and clear. His words echo the same sentiments of De'Andre Hunter, another starter who didn't sugarcoat what showed up on the tape.

“I feel like anything negative, if you watch it and try to actively work on it, you should get better at it,” Hunter said Tuesday. “You need those things. You can't just brush 'em to the side and say we're gonna be better later in the season because that's not necessarily true.”

Atkinson considers tough love with veterans and stars a “big part” of his coaching philosophy.

“I think you have to have real empathy for your young players because they're gonna make mistakes. Older players, you have a little less tolerance in terms of execution, effort, all of that,” Atkinson said. “Sometimes it's a reset for them too, right? They slip; five [games] in seven [nights], you're not practicing, they slip a little bit. So we just had to give them a little bit of a reminder.

“The best players want to be coached hard. I really think that, and that's the case with our guys. They want it on them first. So I feel comfortable doing it 'cause they're accepting of coaching.”

After a disappointing 99-94 loss to the Golden State Warriors in their last contest, both Garland and Donovan Mitchell called attention to the Cavs' crippling characteristic: their inconsistency. Watching the games back, Garland still holds the same opinion.

“We've all gotta get on the same page,” Garland said. “Everybody has to have the same goal, everybody has to have the same mindset.

“We all have to play harder. The league is playing harder. We can't just match everybody's energy; we have to be above it, especially with the talent that we have. They're gonna play a lot harder than they think that we will, but we have to up our standards and play a lot harder.”

Sporting a 14-11 record, Cleveland will be back in action on Friday night on the road, paying a visit to the Washington Wizards. We'll see if Garland, Hunter, and even Atkinson can follow through on their promises in D.C.