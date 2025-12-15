Florida football quarterback DJ Lagway opened up the starting position for 2026 Monday. Lagway entered his name into the College Football Transfer portal, becoming the first big loss for incoming head coach Jon Sumrall.

But did Lagway attempt to stay in Gainesville? Chris Hummer of CBS Sports revealed that the dual-threat hoped to return.

“Even with the coaching change and a tough season, Lagway wanted to remain in Gainesville,” Hummer reported. “He picked the Gators for a reason:He loved the school, he loved the environment. The parting happened somewhat suddenly.”

LSU is one rumored destination thanks to an action made by Lane Kiffin. Still, Lagway sounded open to give the former Tulane coach a chance.

How Florida, Jon Sumrall meeting went with DJ Lagway

Hummer dropped some stirring intel on a meeting between Lagway and the new regime.

“Lagway's initial meeting with the new Florida staff did not go well, per multiple sources. New Florida head coach Jon Sumrall questioned who Lagway is as a football player. The new staff opted to challenge the high-priced quarterback, pushing him on his competitiveness and work ethic.”

Overall, “Sumrall questioned what Lagway was all about” as Hummer learned.

However, Lagway reportedly didn't care about money or Sumrall adding a QB to spark competition.

“He just wanted to hear you have the ability and we want to coach it out of you,” a source told Hummer.

Lagway, again, is linked to LSU with Kiffin QB hunting. College Football Playoff bound Texas Tech is one to monitor. Even fellow CFP team James Madison, which hired his former head coach Billy Napier, is one more potential destination. Napier landed Lagway on the recruiting trail for the 2024 class — at the time Napier's first five-star commit.