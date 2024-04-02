The Cleveland Cavaliers enter Tuesday night's matchup with the Utah Jazz facing a scenario where they could possibly pull closer to the Milwaukee Bucks for the 2-seed in the Eastern Conference. At 45-30 overall, the Cavs find themselves in an interesting spot since every single game could result in them moving up or down the standings. After losing by 29 points to the Denver Nuggets, Cleveland is looking to bounce back in a huge way against the Jazz, who have lost nine straight games. However, All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell has been battling a knee injury.
Mitchell, who missed six games recently due to a nasal fracture and left knee injury, has been attempting to battle through injuries over the final stretch run of the 2023-24 season. He has struggled in two games since returning from said injuries, recording just 12 and 13 points in back-to-back games.
The Cavs are in desperate need of a win, not only to boost their position in the Eastern Conference standings but also boost their confidence level heading into the playoffs. This is why Mitchell's status and availability are critical to their overall success.
Donovan Mitchell injury status vs. Jazz
Initially, Mitchell was not on the Cavaliers' injury report ahead of Tuesday's game against the Jazz. Unfortunately, he has since been added to the team's extensive list and will miss this matchup in Salt Lake City due to what the Cavs are calling left knee injury management.
This is definitely a concerning injury for Mitchell and the Cavs, as his overall productivity has declined as a result of a bone bruise in his left knee. The team did recently reveal that he received a platelet-rich plasma injection at the start of March to help treat the soreness and discomfort he was experiencing.
Tuesday will mark the seventh time Mitchell has sat out over the Cavaliers' last nine games.
Mitchell, who scored just 13 points in 31 minutes in the Cavs' 130-101 road loss to the Nuggets over the weekend, was very critical of the team's effort after the game, stating that everyone needs to be better.
“We just have to play better,” Cavs superstar Donovan Mitchell said postgame, via ClutchPoints' Evan Dammarrel. “There’s no other excuse to it. It’s that time of year. We have to play better. No other way around it. That’s on all of us. Starts with me. We all have to play better. We’ve shown we can do it and that’s what is frustrating.”
Regarding his knee injury, Cavs head coach JB Bickerstaff recently said that the team will monitor their star's progress and that it is going to be a “tough balance.”
With Mitchell out of the Cavs' lineup on Tuesday, Caris LeVert figures to see his role increase yet again. LeVert has been a focal point for his team as of late, averaging 11.9 points and 7.4 assists per game during the month of March.
It is worth noting that the Cavs will also be without Isaac Okoro and Dean Wade against the Jazz, meaning that Cleveland may go deeper into their bench with Sam Merrill and Georges Niang stepping up into larger roles.
The Cavs will be back in action on Wednesday night against the Phoenix Suns, so it is likely that the team wants Mitchell to rest and be 100 percent for what should be a terrific game featuring two playoff-contending teams.