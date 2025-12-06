The Washington Capitals are coming off a win over the San Jose Sharks. And they hoped to continue their winning ways against the formidable Anaheim Ducks. It's been an extremely close game between the two sides. Unfortunately, Washington will be shorthanded, needing to finish the game without forward Ryan Leonard.

Leonard suffered an upper-body injury and has been ruled out, the Capitals announced on social media. The rookie forward played less than five minutes on Friday night before leaving the game. He did not record a point or a shot on goal in that time.

The Capitals selected Leonard with the eighth overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft. He spent the next two seasons at Boston College, dominating the collegiate level with the Eagles. In two seasons, he scored 61 goals and 109 points in 79 games. He made his NHL debut during the 2024-25 campaign, scoring one goal in nine games.

Leonard made the Capitals roster full-time out of training camp this season. He has skated in 29 games, including Friday's contest against the Ducks. To this point, he has scored seven goals and 18 points. He is tied for second among rookies for goals and fourth for total points.

The Capitals are certainly hoping this injury is not a long-term issue. Washington leads the Metropolitan Division at this time. And having Leonard in the lineup only benefits their ability to retain that division lead. Fans should keep an eye out for further updates on Leonard's condition once the Ducks game ends on Friday night.