The Cleveland Cavaliers will play the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night, but will they have Jarrett Allen available for the game? Allen is dealing with a finger issue and is listed on the injury report as a result.

The Cavs have been without Allen at times this season, as the center has dealt with injury concerns. Cleveland is a better player when he is on the floor, though. Allen is one of the better centers in the NBA and the final result of Friday's game will likely be determined by his final injury status.

Here's everything we know about Jarrett Allen's injury status for tonight's game vs. the Hawks.

Jarrett Allen's injury status vs. Hawks

Allen is listed as probable for Friday's game due to a right 3rd finger sprain, according to the NBA injury report.

The Cavaliers are 12-7 overall while the Hawks are 11-8. The teams are placed fifth and sixth in the Eastern Conference as a result. Friday's game is an important one to say the least.

When it comes to the question of if Jarrett Allen is playing tonight vs. the Hawks, the answer is probably.

Cavs' injury report

The Cavaliers have seven players on the injury report.

Jarrett Allen (right 3rd finger sprain): Probable

Craig Porter Jr. (left hamstring strain): Questionable

Dean Wade (right knee hyperextension): Questionable

Sam Merrill (right hand sprain): Out

Max Strus (left foot surgery jones fracture): Out

Chris Livingston (G League two-way): Out

Luke Travers (G League two-way): Out

Hawks' injury report

The Hawks have six players on Friday's injury report.