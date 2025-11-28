One week before Thanksgiving, Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen hosted his ninth annual Meals + Math event, a community initiative that gives back and teaches the importance of financial literacy. Twenty-five children from Breakthrough Schools' Willard and Woodland Hills campuses received $200 gift cards to purchase groceries at Giant Eagle.

“We give them Thanksgiving shopping, but the twist is we give them a budget,” Allen said before his event began. “They're gonna go around the grocery store with a shopping list and pick everything, but if they go over the limit, we're gonna scold 'em a little bit (laughs).”

Each student also had a calculator with a sample sheet as a guide.

“They need an adult to shop with them,” Allen said. “Some of these kids, they have 12 cases of soda, they're gonna go straight to the chips and cookies aisle (laughs). That's why we give them a list to try and dial them back in. But I'm just smiling with them. They're having a good time. They're learning. I'm having a good time seeing them have a good time.”

Allen has seen his idea grow over the years, noting the companies that have joined, how organized it has become, and the number of kids who have been able to participate.

“The first few years, we wanted to put something together, we wanted to try to do something for the community,” Allen said. “We had a good idea of how to do it, but not everything in place to make it happen so smoothly. Now, we have a bunch of sponsors, the Cavs are helping. We have a great grocery store to help us out. Now, it's just running a lot smoother.”

Allen shared that his mother, Cheryl, who was in attendance, inspired him to help others in need.

“She used to make us go volunteer at food drives,” Allen said. “When I was younger, it'd be like, ‘Oh, it's such a chore.' We'd have to load things and some boxes to hand them out. But now, looking back, understanding the importance of it, I'm glad that she did.”

Aside from mom's influence, Allen's goal is to show the kids that people care about them.

“They see a lot on TV,” Allen said. “That, ‘Oh, this kid gets a handout.' It's one of those things like, why not me? Why not this kid to go out and have somebody help them? And honestly, to have fun.

“There was a kid next to me that was like, ‘This is the best day of my life!' And we haven't even started shopping yet.”

Allen may be close to returning to the court for the Cavaliers. Cleveland is in action on Friday night against the Atlanta Hawks.