Dillon Brooks is clearly a culture setter, and he's doing that in his first season with the Phoenix Suns. However, when Brooks talked about playing the Houston Rockets in November, he wanted it to be a moment to remember.

Going into the Toyota Center, fans were excited to see “the villain” back on the court. Even if he was in the purple and orange instead of the Rockets' red, everyone remembers his impact.

Embracing young guys like Alperen Sengun and Jalen Green was pivotal to Houston's immediate growth. Although Brooks was shipped out for Kevin Durant in a blockbuster offseason trade, it seems that both sides are winning.

Nonetheless, the Phoenix guard opened up about his return and the surprise of a tribute video.

“Amazing, I wasn't expecting it,” Brooks said via AZCentral's Duane Rankin on X (formerly Twitter). “I was only here for two years. I left my mark.”

Dillon Brooks left his mark on the Rockets and Suns

Brooks's words aren't to be exaggerated. He is a culture setter and has been so ever since he entered the NBA. He's been on three teams (Memphis, Houston, and now Phoenix), and they have experienced immediate turnarounds.

Safe to say that his actions speak louder than words. Despite a multitude of injuries, Brooks has stepped up as one of the Suns' top offensive options.

He's averaging a career-high in points, all while playing next to Devin Booker. His confidence is through the roof, and it rubs off on his teammates.

While Brooks might be apprehensive about his impact, a tribute video in only two seasons with an organization says a lot. Either way, the first-year Phoenix guard isn't pleased about the outcome.

The team won't be back in Houston at any other time in the 2025-26 season. Brooks might enjoy the moment, but will be focused when the Suns take on the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday.