Boston Celtics center Robert Williams left Saturday’s game against the Raptors early after injuring his knee. Even without their best rim protector, the Celtics managed to hang on and beat Toronto by a final score of 106-104. Still, when the Celtics travel to Orlando to play Paolo Banchero and the Magic on Monday night, every Celtics fan will be dying to know: Is Robert Williams playing tonight vs. the Magic?

Robert Williams injury status vs. Magic

Unfortunately, Celtics fans will have to wait a bit longer for an answer to the question of whether Williams will play.

The Celtics have Williams listed as questionable for Monday’s showdown due to left knee injury management, per a tweet from the team’s official account. Additionally, Malcolm Brogdon (personal reasons), Marcus Smart (right ankle sprain), and Danilo Gallinari (left knee ACL repair) will all sit out for Boston.

Robert Williams, 25, is in his fifth year in the NBA, all as a member of the Celtics. He’s averaging 7.7 points, 7.8 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.5 steals, and 1.2 blocks across 15 appearances this season (six starts). Despite missing the lion’s share of the early part of the 2022-23 campaign due to injury, Williams doesn’t look like he’s lost a step. In fact, he’s currently shooting a career-best 75.4% from the field.

Regardless of if Williams plays on Monday, the Celtics should be able to extend their win streak in Orlando against a hard-playing but inexperienced Magic squad. After all, the Celtics are road warriors, as they own the league’s best road record by a wide margin at 17-7.