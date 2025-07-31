With All-Star Jayson Tatum recovering from a ruptured Achilles injury and Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzinigis — two key contributors to the 2024 NBA Finals championship — Boston Celtics All-Star Jaylen Brown will lead a team in flux. Outside of Derrick White, he's the only starter left from the starting lineup that won it all last year. Still, in a transition year, Brown has plenty to look forward to in 2025-26, and open up about his dark past.

Brown was in a reflective state when he opened up about his mental health, per Athlon Sports' Madz Dizon.

“I’ve dealt with anxiety, even depression. I’ve been to some very dark places,” Brown said. “But I feel like those dark places have allowed my light to shine.”

For Brown, having the mindset to keep going without giving up or feeling desparate is key.

“It’s OK. Never let anything break your spirit,” Brown said. “Everybody’s gonna deal with adversity at some point—even plants struggle to get sunlight.”

This isn't the first time Brown's had to switch roles. After his rookie season, Jaylen came off the bench for veteran Gordon Hayward. He's also had to often defend the opposing team's best player as he ascended to the starting lineup and blossomed into an All-Star who earned Finals MVP after the Celtics captured a title in five games against the Dallas Mavericks.

“I’ve had to change roles, styles. I’ve had to do things that other players of my talent just haven’t had to do,” Brown added. “I’ve always been a team guy. I feel like sometimes that gets taken for granted.”

Heading into 2025-26, there's no question as to who the Celtics' go-to option will be. It's Brown. And with the talent around him dropping dramatically, considering Tatum will miss most of the regular season and without Porzinigis or veteran Al Horford at center and Holiday, in the backcourt, it's a challenge he's excited for.

What's driving Jaylen Brown despite revamped Celtics core

Celtics player Jaylen Brown is recognized on the Jumbotron during the game against the Connecticut Sun and Indiana Fever in the second half at TD Garden
David Butler II-Imagn Images

While Celtics fans wondered if Jaylen Brown or Derrick White would be moved amidst the drastic offseason changes, keeping Brown is the ideal move for the future. Brown can't wait to show fans how he leads as the team's number one option, per Celtics Blog's Noa Dalzell.

“I feel like I’m very talented,” Brown said. “I’m one of the talented people in this league, on this planet, I feel like. I’m looking forward to showing the world more.”

Brown will be granted that opporutniy in 2025-26.

