Charles Bassey has never averaged more than 5.7 points per game in the NBA, but believes he proved his potential on the Boston Celtics' 2025 Summer League roster. The team still has a vacant roster spot with one month until training camps, and Bassey believes he should be a frontrunner.

Despite receiving significant interest from Partizan Belgrade of the Serbian League, Bassey intends to play for the Celtics in the 2025-2026 season, according to Noa Dalzell of SB Nation. Boston recently opened up a roster spot by releasing former G-League MVP JD Davison in July.

Bassey was a late signing of the Celtics' Summer League team but was arguably their best player in Las Vegas. Despite former draft picks Jordan Walsh and Baylor Scheierman receiving all the attention, Bassey dominated with 15.3 points, 11.0 rebounds and 2.0 blocks in 20.3 minutes per game. He entered most games off the bench behind 2025 second-round pick Amari Williams, but was easily the team's most impactful player on the court.

After beginning his career with the Philadelphia 76ers, Bassey has spent the last three years with the San Antonio Spurs. He has just three starts in his four-year career, but has spent the entirety of it behind elite centers Joel Embiid and Victor Wembanyama. Should he join the Celtics, Bassey would undeniably have his biggest opportunity to make a legitimate impact.

Celtics need another center like Charles Bassey on roster

After trading Kristaps Porzingis to the Atlanta Hawks and letting Al Horford walk in free agency, the Celtics could use another center. Their frontcourt rotation currently consists of Williams, Neemias Queta, Luka Garza, Xavier Tillman and Georges Niang. Williams, Queeta and Tillman are all in contention to begin the year in the starting lineup.

The Celtics' 2025-2026 season is somewhat up in the air with star forward Jayson Tatum slated to miss the entire year with a torn Achilles suffered in the playoffs. While 2024 Finals MVP Jaylen Brown and 2025 Sixth Man of the Year Payton Pritchard are still suitable leaders, the general expectation is for Boston to take a rebuilding year. Should that be the case, the door is wide open for players like Bassey, Williams and Queeta to establish themselves in the league.

The Celtics will begin training camp on Oct. 1, one week before their preseason opener against the Memphis Grizzlies. They will have three weeks from that point to finalize their regular season roster, which the league requires by Oct. 21.