Boston Celtics minority owner Steve Pagliuca is nearing a deal to purchase the WNBA’s Connecticut Sun, with plans to relocate the franchise to Boston as early as the 2027 season, according to The Boston Globe’s Gary Washburn.

Pagliuca has reportedly agreed to acquire the team from the Mohegan Tribe for $325 million, which would set a record for the sale of a women’s sports franchise. He also intends to invest an additional $100 million to build a new practice facility in Boston.

The proposed sale and relocation are subject to approval from the WNBA and the league’s board of governors. Washburn reports that the league may oppose the move, as Boston is currently being considered as a future expansion market for 2033. Additionally, the WNBA retains the authority to block the deal by requiring the Mohegan Tribe to sell to a Connecticut-based buyer in an effort to keep the team in-state. However, the Tribe’s preference reportedly remains to sell to Pagliuca and relocate the team.

Celtics’ Steve Pagliuca eyes Sun relocation as WNBA growth continues amid team struggles

According to the report, the Celtics have no objection to the Connecticut Sun potentially playing home games at TD Garden in the future.

Pagliuca, who is also co-chairman of Bain Capital, has long been involved in Boston’s sports and business sectors. His purchase of the Sun would further expand his presence in the professional sports industry and reflect the growing investment interest in women’s basketball.

The potential move comes during a difficult 2025 season for the Sun. Connecticut improved to 5-21 after defeating the reigning WNBA champion New York Liberty 78-62 on Friday night at Mohegan Sun Arena, snapping a four-game losing streak.

The Sun will conclude their six-game homestand with a rematch against the Liberty (17-10) on Sunday at 1:00 p.m. ET. Afterward, they begin a four-game road trip that opens Tuesday against the Phoenix Mercury (16-11).

If completed, the sale would mark a significant moment in WNBA history — not only for the record-setting purchase price, but also for the potential relocation of one of the league’s most established franchises. The WNBA continues to see a rise in popularity and investment, bolstered by a growing fan base, increased media coverage, and expanded sponsorship deals.

The league recently completed its first expansion in over a decade with the launch of the Golden State Valkyries, who began play in the 2025 season. The Valkyries’ successful debut has fueled additional momentum around future league growth, making the fate of the Sun a closely watched development across the WNBA landscape.