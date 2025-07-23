Jayson Tatum is sometimes criticized for how he performs on the big stage. Though, as he was fighting to keep the Boston Celtics out of a precarious position during the Eastern Conference Semifinals, the superstar forward fully embraced the moment and his role as a franchise pillar. He was absolutely masterful in Game 4 versus the New York Knicks, scoring 42 points on 16-of-28 shooting to go with eight rebounds, four assists, four steals and two blocks.

Unfortunately, that 40-minute effort will be the last time Tatum competes in an official NBA game for many months. The 2024 champion and four-time All-NBA First-Team selection suffered a ruptured right Achilles late in the aforementioned May 12 showdown and was forced to watch his Celtics move forward without him. They fell to the Knicks in six games. Before the gut-wrenching injury, Tatum exemplified a warrior's fighting spirit.

And he is doing the same during his long and grueling recovery. The 27-year-old is completely focused on getting healthy and returning to the floor as soon as possible, refusing to let his circumstances suppress his drive. Tatum's commitment to rehabbing his Achilles is so strong that he went out of his way to secure a suitable training facility before attending former teammate Kemba Walker's wedding last week.

Through C's athletic trainer Nick Sang, who has been traveling with Tatum, the six-time All-Star was able to make arrangements at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, which is roughly 20 minutes away from the Trenton, Georgia location where Walker and his bride exchanged vows. The men's basketball team and other Mocs athletes got to see the man in action.

Jayson Tatum impresses Chattanooga

Although he could not go full throttle, Jayson Tatum amazed the players who were wrapping up an offseason practice session.

“The crazy thing was that he showed up, said ‘Hi,’ took some pictures, and then got right to work,” Chattanooga guard Parker Robison said, per The Athletic's Jay King. “You could tell that he was really serious about this injury. Got right on a (training) table and his trainer (Sang) just got right to it, started rehabbing, doing some strengthening stuff for that torn Achilles.”

Tatum received a massage, and engaged in some band work before hitting the weights (upper-body). He is still unable to showcase the tremendous footwork and ability that has allowed him to soar into the league's upper echelon, but his mental fortitude resonated with those in attendance.

“He’s constantly focused,” Robison said. “In between sets, he’s always focused, he’s never goofing around. It’s like his mind is set on what he’s doing.”

Celtics will try to get by without Tatum

Celtics fans yearn for the day when they can see the St. Louis, Missouri native suit up again. Although no timetable is set, the expectation is that he will miss the entire 2025-26 campaign. Boston's title chances incur a massive blow without its do-it-all guy, as it looks to NBA Finals MVP Jaylen Brown and impactful guard Derrick White to keep the Celtics competitive in Tatum's absence.

Despite the arduous journey that lies ahead, No. zero is maintaining a relentlessly ambitious outlook. Whether he realized it or not, he set quite the example for Chattanooga players.

“I wanted these guys to see that … he’s still trying to get some work in and trying to get back,” Mocs strength coach Kevin Rodriguez said. “So I think just having that professional mindset that, ‘Hey, I’m going to dedicate two to three hours of my day every day to work on my body, get back.’ So that’s what we preach with our guys. Like, we want you guys to be professionals.”

The Chattanooga men's basketball squad won the NIT championship last season and is gearing up for another promising campaign in the coming months. Perhaps Jayson Tatum's workout will leave a lasting impression on the locker room and make this an even more dangerous team.