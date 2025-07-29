Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is a top-tier all-time basketball great, but he can be humbled in other sports.

A video of the four-time NBA Most Valuable Player taking a few golf shots has recently gone viral, and not for flattering reasons. Clearly, golf isn't James' strong suit, and he will have to spend more time learning the basics if he is to be better at it.

Boston Celtics star and James' 2024 Paris Olympics teammate Jayson Tatum was shown the same video. For Tatum he's glad that the 21-time NBA All-Star has finally taken up golf. As someone who was once a beginner at hitting the greens, Tatum understands what it's like to be in the position of “The King” on the course.

You know what, I'm just happy,” Tatum said when asked for his thoughts on LeBron James' recent golf adventure. “I'm happy my guy's out there. Probably been a long time coming. Part of it is you've got to get out there. You've got to fall in love with the game. We all probably looked like this when we first got out there. But, you know, hopefully he keeps practicing. And he's only up from there.”

Tatum also gave some advice for the Lakers forward.

“Loosen up a bit. But, you're going to figure it out.”

LeBron James has been playing basketball in the NBA for over half his life. He entered the league as an 18-year-old in 2003, and since then, he's attention has been on chasing championships in the league.

In the 2024-25 NBA season, James, who will turn 41 years old in December, averaged 24.4 points, 8.2 assists and 7.8 rebounds through 70 games.

Although he is still in the NBA, it shouldn't be long before he finally surrenders to Father Time and calls it a career. When the day comes for him to hang up his sneakers, though, James will have more time to focus on his golf game. Father Time is much more lenient when it comes to the links, so perhaps LeBron James will one day be as graceful with his swing as he was when soaring for a sweet reverse throwdown finish during his younger days.