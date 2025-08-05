Last season, the Boston Celtics suffered their earliest playoff exit since 2021, giving them more time than usual to rest and recover. And while the C's would've loved to go deeper into the postseason, they've made the most of the extra days off, with multiple players undergoing summer surgery.

In June, Celtics star Jaylen Brown had arthroscopic surgery on his right knee to address a partially torn meniscus that he battled through during the playoffs. But even before that, Celtics center Neemias Queta also underwent arthroscopic surgery in late May, per Bobby Manning of CLNS Media.

Queta's procedure targeted his left knee, which has reportedly bothered him for multiple years.

“We’ve been dealing with this stuff [since] a couple years ago,” Queta revealed. “We just decided it was a great time for us to do it. We’re trying to get back to 100%. We feel pretty confident in the process and we’re just grateful that we were taken care of, and I want to make sure I’m healthy and get back to 100% and I feel like I’m on the right path to do that.”

The 7-footer still managed to play in 62 games during the 2024-25 season, perhaps explaining why his health issues flew under the radar. He averaged 13.9 minutes per game and started in six outings despite never cracking the starting rotation during the first three years of his career.

NEEMIAS QUETA POSTER 🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/Q0Sy8toIH5 — House of Highlights (@HoHighlights) April 10, 2025

Why Celtics might need to rely on Neemias Queta next season

The Celtics will likely need Queta to set another career-high in minutes next season, as they're extremely undermanned at the five spot. This summer alone, the C's traded away former starting center Kristaps Porzingis, lost backup center Luke Kornet in free agency, and are expected to no longer roster veteran big man Al Horford.

Although Horford isn't officially gone yet, his presumed departure could leave Boston with a smattering of true centers, including Queta, rookie Amari Williams, and first-year Celtic Luka Garza.

Out of this lackluster group, Queta arguably has the most experience, making him a potential starter for the 2025-26 campaign. His health is more important than ever to the Celtics and they'll need him to have the best season of his life to compete in an unpredictable Eastern Conference.

In preparation for the biggest opportunity of his professional career, Queta will lead Portugal during EuroBasket in late August. This tournament will pit the Lisbon native against some NBA talent and give him a chance to put Portuguese basketball on the map, as the Iberian nation has never medaled in a global competition.