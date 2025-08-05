The Cleveland Cavaliers will be a team to watch once again in the Eastern Conference following their disappointing playoff exit after finishing with 64 wins. The addition of Donovan Mitchell has made all the difference and if the Cavaliers continue to build around the star during his prime, they should remain contenders for years to come. In preparation for his ninth season, Mitchell will release a “Panama” colorway of his signature Adidas DON Issue 7.

Signed to Adidas since 2017, Mitchell released his seventh signature DON Issue 7 sneakers in July 2025. First appearing during 2025 NBA All-Star Weekend and throughout various Adidas events throughout the year, the shoes are now available to the public as Mitchell gears up for another campaign with the Cavs.

Donovan Mitchell has ties to Panama through his grandmother, who is of Panamanian descent. Releasing his DON Issue 6 during an Adidas event in Panama last year, this latest colorway will build off a current theme within the signature line.

Adidas DON Issue 7 “Panama”

The newest DON Issue 7 arrives in Lime Burst/Core Black-Screaming Orange for a similar color palette to that of the previous release. The shoes feature a zipped upper with a lacing system enclosed inside. The color fades from vibrant lime along the forefoot to a bright orange along the back heel. The Adidas three stripes are subtly perforated from back heel to the front of the shoe, finished with an orange Adidas logo on the back heel tab.

The shoes are based in Adidas' Lightstrike Pro outsole for maximum energy return and response, all while providing a comfortable ride for the wearer. Finer details include the contrasting zippers and Mitchell's “Spida” logo on the front tongue.

The “Panama” Adidas DON Issue 7 will release August 16, 2025 for a standard retail tag of $120. The shoes are currently available via Adidas in their debut colorways with ample stock and sizing.