The Boston Celtics shook the basketball world to its core after agreeing on a record-breaking $304 million max extension with Jaylen Brown. This was a long time coming, but there's still no denying that the magnitude of this deal is still pretty insane once you wrap your head around it.

For his part, Brown intends to repay the Celtics for every single penny of their investment. It will all start with the season ahead as the 26-year-old looks to come back even stronger after another disappointing campaign:

“It's funny motivation is losing in itself. Falling short (gives) all the motivation in the world to get back and be better,” Brown said. “Me in my brain knowing that I can be better than I was last year, even though I was All-NBA second team or whatever the accolades was. I still think you haven't seen me play my best basketball or reach my peak yet.”

As he implied in his statement above, Jaylen Brown has already achieved a lot in his career thus far — at least in the individual sense. However, he has now sent a bold warning to the rest of the league that he hasn't reached his final form just yet.

Brown was then asked about his relationship with superstar teammate Jayson Tatum and how he would like to succeed alongside the Celtics talisman. The pair has been through quite a lot over the years, and it would be the ultimate reward for them if they were able to win a championship together:

“You want to win with the people that was with you from day 1,” Brown said. “The one that was sitting with the table with you when you was skinny, when you didn't have no food, or you was hungry. Those are the people when you finally make it in life you wanna celebrate with.”