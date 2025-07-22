Veteran center Al Horford has been a calming presence within the Boston Celtics‘ locker room for nearly half of his 18-year career. However, the C's might not be able to rely on him for much longer.

The 39-year-old is currently an unrestricted free agent and has reportedly grown very friendly with the Golden State Warriors this summer. Although no deal has been confirmed yet, ClutchPoints NBA insider Brett Siegel said that Horford (as well as free agent guard De'Anthony Melton) recently reached a verbal agreement with the Dubs.

“Al Horford and De'Anthony Melton are widely expected to sign with the Warriors,” Siegel wrote. “A handful of teams at NBA Summer League stated Horford and Melton already have verbal agreements in place with Golden State.”

Horford leaving Beantown shouldn't be a complete shock, as Celtics President of Basketball Operations Brad Stevens even admitted that bringing him back was going to be difficult.

“I'd say that's unlikely,” Stevens replied when asked about Horford returning during a press conference in early July. “But I don't want to speak in absolute terms until an ultimate decision is made. If he were to go and play somewhere else, I think he's an all-time Celtic, a winner, and did everything he could for this organization, not only in the games but also how he impacted our younger players.”

As a result of the new CBA and its stringent financial penalties, Boston probably can't afford Horford. While the five-time All-Star is far from his prime and nearing retirement — which he's reportedly considered this offseason — he'll command over the vet minimum at the very least.

The Celtics already failed to re-sign backup center Luke Kornet this summer as a result of money woes, meaning Horford's departure is all the more likely. But, if anything is working in Boston's favor, it's the fact that restricted free agent Jonathan Kuminga is holding things up for the Warriors. Before Golden State can finalize a deal with Horford, it may have to decide what to do with its 22-year-old wing, who's surely looking for a payday.

In addition to the Kuminga debacle, Horford's shocking free agency decision nearly a decade ago could provide Celtics fans with a tad of optimism. Back in 2016, the former Atlanta Hawk surprisingly chose the C's over his old team, even duping legendary NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski.

Another dramatic turnaround isn't out of the question given the volatile nature of free agency, yet as things stand, it seems like Horford won't don the green and white again.