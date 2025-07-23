Even a wedding could not stop Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum from putting in the work.

Tatum is widely known in the NBA as one of the hardest-working players. His life has always revolved around basketball. His passion has fueled him to become the Celtics' cornerstone, leading them to the championship in 2024. But he knows he cannot rest on his laurels.

On the day of the wedding of former Boston teammate Kemba Walker in Georgia, where Tatum was one of the guests, the six-time All-Star made sure to sneak in a workout. He chose the campus of the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, which was a 20-minute drive.

After the story about Tatum's secret training was published, the Mocs gave a special shoutout to the Celtics forward.

“Man on a mission. Thanks for stopping by campus last week @jaytatum0. Get back soon!” wrote the team on X.

According to the report from The Athletic's Jay King, Tatum sought permission from Mocs assistant coach Ricardo Rush Jr. to use the university's weight room before attending Walker's wedding on July 17.

Article Continues Below

The 27-year-old Tatum is pressing full steam ahead as he recovers from an Achilles injury he suffered in the first round of last season's playoffs against the New York Knicks.

“For Tatum, the stop was another step forward in a long rehabilitation process. For the Mocs, it provided an opportunity to see how one of the world’s best players approaches his time in the gym. After meeting Chattanooga athletes and taking pictures with them, Tatum spent the next hour and a half focusing intently on Achilles rehab and weightlifting,” wrote King.

Tatum is projected to miss the entire 2025-26 season, throwing a monkey wrench into the Celtics' plans of reclaiming the throne. But with his work ethic, it won't be surprising if her returns sooner rather than later.

After all, Tatum is married to the game.

More Boston Celtics News
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) on the court against the New York Knicks in the third quarter during game one of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at TD Garden.
Exec makes Celtics playoff guarantee amid harsh Jayson Tatum, second-apron realitiesDaniel Donabedian ·
Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) reacts after a basket during the fourth quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum.
Al Horford’s exit from Celtics all but confirmedDaniel Donabedian ·
Celtics' Jayson Tatum (0) hypes up the crowd as Boston fans chant for the Celtics as time expires and they defeated the Grizzlies 117-103 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tenn., on Monday, March 31, 2025
NBA rumors: Why Celtics, Grizzlies trade talks fizzled outTroy Finnegan ·
Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons (1) goes to the basket past Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) during the second half at TD Garden.
Celtics rumors: Boston still trying to flip Anfernee Simons after Jrue Holiday tradePreston Byers ·
Los Angeles Clippers guard Ben Simmons (25) during the third quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center.
NBA rumors: Suns, Celtics added to list of Ben Simmons suitorsOwen Crisafulli ·
Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) controls the ball against New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) during the first quarter of game six in the second round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden.
How ‘close’ Celtics came to Jaylen Brown, Derrick White tradesEvan Dammarell ·