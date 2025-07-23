Even a wedding could not stop Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum from putting in the work.

Tatum is widely known in the NBA as one of the hardest-working players. His life has always revolved around basketball. His passion has fueled him to become the Celtics' cornerstone, leading them to the championship in 2024. But he knows he cannot rest on his laurels.

On the day of the wedding of former Boston teammate Kemba Walker in Georgia, where Tatum was one of the guests, the six-time All-Star made sure to sneak in a workout. He chose the campus of the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, which was a 20-minute drive.

After the story about Tatum's secret training was published, the Mocs gave a special shoutout to the Celtics forward.

“Man on a mission. Thanks for stopping by campus last week @jaytatum0. Get back soon!” wrote the team on X.

According to the report from The Athletic's Jay King, Tatum sought permission from Mocs assistant coach Ricardo Rush Jr. to use the university's weight room before attending Walker's wedding on July 17.

The 27-year-old Tatum is pressing full steam ahead as he recovers from an Achilles injury he suffered in the first round of last season's playoffs against the New York Knicks.

“For Tatum, the stop was another step forward in a long rehabilitation process. For the Mocs, it provided an opportunity to see how one of the world’s best players approaches his time in the gym. After meeting Chattanooga athletes and taking pictures with them, Tatum spent the next hour and a half focusing intently on Achilles rehab and weightlifting,” wrote King.

Tatum is projected to miss the entire 2025-26 season, throwing a monkey wrench into the Celtics' plans of reclaiming the throne. But with his work ethic, it won't be surprising if her returns sooner rather than later.

After all, Tatum is married to the game.