Despite statements to the contrary, the Boston Celtics are reportedly eager to trade Anfernee Simons.

The Celtics acquired Simons from the Portland Trail Blazers as part of a deal to offload Jrue Holiday, who, coincidentally, Boston initially acquired from Portland two years ago. And while Simons, a talented 26-year-old combo guard, would seem like a good fit for the Celtics, the team is eyeing some kind of trade this offseason, according to NBA insider Marc Stein.

“League sources say Boston continues to explore its trade options with newly acquired Anfernee Simons, who became a Celtic as part of the trade that sent Jrue Holiday to Portland,” Stein wrote for ‘The Stein Line' newsletter.

“The Stein Line reported on June 28 that Simons was a re-trade candidate and it is believed that is still the case.”

This report, and several other previously, contradicts some of the remarks recently made by Celtics president Brad Stevens.

“The whole goal of being in my position in Boston or playing in Boston, or coaching in Boston, is to compete for championships. And that’s what you always want to be and that’s ultimately going to be our north star as we again retool this thing,” Stevens said after praising Simons, who he called “one of the best shooters” and “one of the best tough shot makers” in the NBA.

Of course, it would fly in the face of logic for Stevens, as the president and de facto general manager of the Celtics, to publicly criticize Simons or announce he is available for a trade. If Boston is truly trying to move Simons, it is almost a certainty Stevens has made that abundantly clear in private conversations with other front offices.

Simons, who just turned 26 a month ago, had been connected to the Orlando Magic before the offseason truly began. A native of Longwood, Florida, Simons spent most of his life in Central Florida before being selected by the Trail Blazers with the 24th overall pick in the 2018 draft.

With Portland, Simons averaged 15 points and 3 assists per game (numbers largely deflated by his first three years in the league). Over the past four seasons, as a regular starter, Simons averaged 20 points, 5 assists, and 3 rebounds while shooting 38% from 3-point range and 90% on free throws.

Notably, Simons is set to enter the final year of his contract this coming season; he will make $27.7 million before, provided he does not sign an extension before then, becoming an unrestricted free agent next summer.

