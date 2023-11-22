Jrue Holiday of the Boston Celtics opened up on facing the Milwaukee Bucks for the first time since being traded.

The Boston Celtics are set to face the Milwaukee Bucks at home tonight, and not only is it a matchup of two of the top teams in the eastern conference, it will be the first time that Jrue Holiday will face the team that he spent many years with, and he opened up on what he feels ahead of the huge game.

“Uh no, I think they got what they wanted, so I can't be mad at that,” Jrue Holiday said, when asked if there is a chip on his shoulder ahead of the game against the Bucks, via NBC Sports Celtics. “A warning would have been cool, but other than that, I'm in the best place that I can be to compete against them. Which, for the top team in the east, hopefully top team in the league.”

Jrue Holiday was a part of the trade between the Bucks and Portland Trail Blazers that landed Damian Lillard in Milwaukee. The Trail Blazers quickly flipped Holiday to the Celtics for more assets. Holiday went on to say this is a big game because of the teams and ability of the players involved, not because of the history he has with the Bucks.

“It's not like a circled this one on my calendar or anything,” Holiday said, via NBC Sports Boston. “I think that this is a big game because of the two teams that are playing, because the caliber of players that are on the court and all that.”

This will be the first measuring stick for the Celtics and Bucks, and it will be interesting to see who comes out on top.