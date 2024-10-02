In recent years, the Heisman trophy has started to feel like a quarterback award. QBs certainly win the award more often than not, but any position can win the award. This season, there is a chance that we see a non-QB win the prestigious honor as wide receiver/defensive back Travis Hunter currently has the second best odds to win it. The Colorado football star can do it all, and he excels at all.

The Colorado football team also has a QB that is one of the best in college football, but he isn't the one getting the Heisman trophy attention. Travis Hunter is the best player that the Buffaloes have on both offense and defense, and QB Shedeur Sanders thinks that he is the best player in college football.

“I feel like Travis [Hunter] deserves it,” Shedeur Sanders said, according to an article from On3. “He is the best player in college football. Not one of the best, he is the best player in college football. I think a lot of people take him for granted and what he’s able to do.”

Hunter's argument for winning the trophy is certainly a good one as he is arguably the best player in the game at multiple positions. The numbers speak for themself.

On offense, Hunter has hauled in 46 receptions this year for 561 yards and six touchdowns. On defense, Hunter has racked up 16 total tackles, three passes defended, one forced fumble and two interceptions. If he was putting up these numbers at just one position, it would be very impressive. The fact that he is doing both is unheard of in the sport.

Hunter already has one more touchdown than he had last year, and he is also just one interception shy of his total from last season. He was one of the best players in college football last year, but he has gotten even better this season.

We are witnessing greatness from Travis Hunter

Love the Colorado football team or hate 'em, you can't deny that Travis Hunter is one of the best players that we have seen in college football in a long time, and he is fun to watch. Simply put, he's a playmaker, and we are seeing greatness out of him.

“He has greatness in him,” Shedeur Sanders said. “Each and every game, he’s able to showcase it in different ways.”

Hunter's level of play has also clearly helped elevate Colorado's overall game. The Buffaloes still have a lot of work to do, but so far, they look like a much better team than they were last year.

Colorado won just four games a year ago, and they are 4-1 to start this season. Yes, there was a time last year when they were 3-1 and things went south, but last week's game against UCF doesn't seem like one that would've happened last year. The Buffaloes have to keep this momentum going, and it looks like they could find themselves in a bowl game this year.

Travis Hunter 100% deserves to be in the Heisman conversation after what he has done through four games.

Hunter and Colorado will be back in action next Saturday (October 12th) when they host #20 Kansas State. The Buffaloes are currently 2-0 in Big 12 play, and if they can beat a ranked conference foe, the rest of the Big 12 will officially be on notice.