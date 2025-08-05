Georgia football is hoping to contend for a national championship this season. Expected starting quarterback Gunner Stockton is getting used to working with some new faces in the offense. One of those new faces is transfer wideout Noah Thomas, who is working well with Stockton.

“He’s been great. He brings a great positive energy,” Stockton said of Thomas, per Dawg Nation. “When he came up during spring, he didn’t complain or like do anything. You know, he just came up and worked. He’s done a great job so far …. He’s one of the best and I can’t wait for him to play.”

Thomas is listed as the tallest wide receiver on the roster, per the outlet. He is 6-foot-6, and previously played at SEC rival Texas A&M. During the 2024 season, the wide receiver posted 39 receptions for 574 yards. He also scored eight receiving touchdowns for the Aggies.

Stockton takes over the Georgia football offense, following the departure of Carson Beck.

Georgia football hopes to return to the College Football Playoff

Georgia coach Kirby Smart takes the field with his team before the start of the SEC championship game against Texas in Atlanta, on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024.
© Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The pressure is on for the Bulldogs this season. Georgia hasn't won a national championship for a good while. In 2023 the Bulldogs missed the College Football Playoff, and then lost in disappointing fashion last year to Notre Dame in the CFP.

Stockton will hope to bring another championship to Athens. He is considered one of the top players in college football this season. According to a new ESPN ranking, Stockton is the second most important player this season in the nation.

“The small-town Georgia product and former blue-chipper found himself in an impossible situation, making his first career start in the 2024 CFP quarterfinals last season against Notre Dame. He made some fabulous throws, suffered a devastating sack-and-strip fumble and couldn't quite get the job done,” Bill Connelly wrote. “Now he has gotten an entire offseason to prepare for start No. 2 and beyond. Georgia has the highest floor in the sport, but the Dawgs' ceiling will be defined by Stockton and a receiving corps that didn't do nearly enough for its QBs last season.”

Time will tell if Stockton can live up to the ranking. Georgia football kicks off their season on August 30, against Marshall.

