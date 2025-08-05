The Colorado Buffaloes football team opened fall camp this month with a wave of optimism, not just because of their upcoming matchup against Georgia Tech—but because of a powerful comeback story unfolding within their own locker room. Junior defensive end Nikhil Webb Walker is back on the field after battling through a lymphoma diagnosis that forced him to miss most of the 2024 season.

Webb Walker, a 6-foot-6, 275-pound edge rusher from Trelawny, Jamaica, appeared in five games last year before discovering a lump that changed everything. Diagnosed with lymphoma in October, he began chemotherapy and spent the remainder of the season sidelined. Despite the physical toll, the junior stayed focused with the help of teammates, fans, and head coach Deion Sanders, who he credits for keeping him mentally strong during the hardest stretch of his life.

Now, after being cleared in June and grinding through summer workouts, Webb Walker is officially back with Colorado as fall camp kicks off in Boulder.

The Buffaloes football program posted an emotional video on X (formerly known as Twitter), showcasing Webb Walker’s story and determination to return.

“Last season, Nikhil was diagnosed with lymphoma. Now he’s back in pads, grinding through Fall Camp with The Herd. 🦬

Whats your story? ft. Nikhil Webb Walker”

His return is more than a feel-good story—it’s also a major lift for a college football program looking to build on last year’s 9-4 finish and top-25 ranking. With their season opener against Georgia Tech fast approaching, Colorado is counting on experienced defensive contributors like Webb Walker to deliver.

The pass rusher transferred to Boulder from New Mexico State, where he tallied 25 tackles, 3 sacks, and a forced fumble during his sophomore season. Webb Walker was viewed as one of the top edge players in the 2024 transfer portal before the diagnosis interrupted his rise.

His mindset is equally focused. “I feel blessed just to be out here,” Webb Walker said in the video, adding that he’s eager to contribute again and earn his spot back.

While the road ahead still holds challenges, Webb Walker’s comeback is already resonating far beyond college football circles. His perseverance following a lymphoma diagnosis is a story of grit, resilience, and the community Colorado continues to foster under Sanders.

For a Colorado football team looking to take the next step, having Webb Walker back on the field may be one of their most important wins yet.