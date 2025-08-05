2025 heralds year two of the Kalen DeBoer era for the Alabama football program. There have been plenty of changes with the Crimson Tide this season following a 9-4 2024 campaign. Fans were disappointed in the team's ending to the season, as they lost two of their final three games, including to the Michigan Wolverines in the ReliaQuest Bowl. Now, as the team prepares for the quickly approaching season, offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb talked to Alabama football beat reporter Nick Kelly about transfer receiver Isaiah Horton. Kelly shared Grubb's take on the former Miami (FL) target on X (formerly Twitter).

“‘Hungry,'” posted Kelly on the social media platform. “Here's what Ryan Grubb said about transfer receiver Isaiah Horton.”

As long as Horton continues to show that “hungry” attitude, then he should fit right in with the Crimson Tide. The redshirt junior spent three seasons with the Hurricanes and looks to bring that experience to Tuscaloosa. The number of changes that the Alabama football team have undergone before the upcoming campaign have been extensive. However, DeBoer, Grubb and the rest of the offensive staff hope that the newcomers, led by Grubb and Horton, bring a spark to an offense that could certainly use it.

Alabama football hopes Ryan Grubb, new additions can spark offense

At the moment, it looks as if the starting quarterback job is Ty Simpson's to lose. A fellow redshirt junior like Horton, Simpson has bided his time behind former starter Jalen Milroe. Now, it looks like the Alabama football program is his to help lead. As expectations remain sky high in Tuscaloosa, it will be up to players like Simpson, Horton and superstar sophomore receiver Ryan Williams to help the Crimson Tide meet those expectations.

Grubb's return from a year in the pros with the Seattle Seahawks was also a coup for DeBoer. The offensive coordinator worked with the head coach at Washington, and took the job with Seattle when DeBoer came to Alabama. Now, the two are back together and are looking to make this year's offense much more efficient and explosive. Will Horton break playing alongside Williams and senior Germie Bernard this season? If so, then the Crimson Tide could have a better record that 9-4 by season's end.