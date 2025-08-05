The Los Angeles Dodgers are always aggressive when it comes to adding talent to their big-league roster. They were relatively modest at the 2025 trade deadline, though.

Just last year, the team added Shohei Ohtani, Teoscar Hernandez, Tyler Glasnow, and Yoshinobu Yamamoto, all of whom helped Los Angeles win the World Series. After winning the championship, the Dodgers further loaded up by acquiring Blake Snell, Tanner Scott, and Roki Sasaki.

Because of the Dodgers' history of adding the best of the best to their roster, it was widely assumed that they'd make a blockbuster trade deadline deal. Instead, they made three relatively low-impact moves, but that could leave them room to continue adding even after the deadline.

Dodgers' 2025 trade deadline recap

The Dodgers have been one of the best teams in baseball in 2025, and they are in a prime position to defend their championship title. This is despite the fact that the team's pitching staff has been ravaged by injuries all season long. Tony Gonsolin, Sasaki, Gavin Stone, River Ryan, Evan Phillips, Brusdar Graterol, and Michael Kopech are all on the 60-Day injured list.

Tanner Scott and Kirby Yates are on the 15-Day injured list as well. Even Snell and two-way star Ohtani only recently returned to pitching. The team still had enough depth in the starting rotation before the trade deadline, though, which is why they traded Dustin May to the Boston Red Sox. They needed bullpen help, though.

The Dodgers traded James Outman for Brock Stewart to get that additional relief arm. Stewart started his career with the Dodgers, but he is a much better player now.

The reliever throws his fastball with more velocity and his breaking balls with more spin than he did earlier in his career. Outman was expendable because the Dodgers also agreed to another trade for outfielder Alex Call.

Call is a solid defender with solid numbers at the plate this year. He will work as Los Angeles' fourth outfielder. The cost of doing business to get Call was Eriq Swan and Sean Paul Linan, two prospects that were ranked 16th and 20th, respectively, in the Dodgers' farm system.

The May trade rejuvenated said farm system, though, as James Tibbs and Zach Ehrhard will join the Dodgers' minor-league ranks. Tibbs was Boston's No. 5 prospect.

Dodgers should sign Travis Jankowski

With the bullpen now shored up, the Dodgers should look to add one more outfielder, even after the addition of Call. Mookie Betts is obviously one of the best players in baseball, but he is playing shortstop these days. Even postseason hero Tommy Edman has joined Betts in the middle infield this season.

That leaves Michael Conforto, Andy Pages, and Hernandez as the team's primary outfielders. Hernandez is a beast, and Pages has broken out in a big way this season.

Conforto has struggled, though. The left fielder only has a .191 batting average. The Dodgers should bring in one more outfielder to supplement Conforto and the rest of the outfield, and Travis Jankowski would be a great addition.

Jankowski is a journeyman who has played for three teams this season alone. He won a championship just two years ago with the Texas Rangers, though. It is championship or bust for the Dodgers, so bringing in another player with championship experience makes sense.

Jankowski doesn't hit for power. In fact, he only has 11 career home runs. He is a great contact hitter, though, and considering he elected free agency over a demotion to the minor leagues when the New York Mets designated him for assignment, it has to be assumed that he'd be happy to join a contender like the Dodgers before his career comes to a close.

Through stints with the Chicago White Sox, Tampa Bay Rays, and Mets this season, Jankowski has a .244 batting average. That is far superior to what Conforto has brought to the plate this year. The Dodgers are deep, but adding one more option off the bench would help bolster the championship push.