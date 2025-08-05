College football insider Bruce Feldman gave his thoughts on the sport's elite “freaks” going into the 2025 season. One of them came from Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs.

Feldman named the 101 players he views as “freaks” in a list he published on Monday. Georgia's Micah Norris ended up getting into the top 100.

“The 6-4, 330-pound redshirt senior is the guy the staff sees as the biggest Freak in the program. Morris, who started five games last season, has done two reps on the bench of 420 pounds and squatted 505 for a double as well. He also vertical jumped 28 inches and broad jumped 8-6,” Feldman said.

Norris spent his entire collegiate career with the Bulldogs. He's been with the program since 2021, making his way up the ranks as a reliable backup last season.

What's next for Kirby Smart, Georgia

It's significant for Bruce Feldman to view Micah Norris as the Georgia Bulldogs' biggest “freak.” They have a lot to look forward to this upcoming season, continuing their status as one of college football's powerhouses.

Norris has taken part in 25 out of 28 games over the last two years. 2023 saw him provide plenty of contributions. He was part of an offensive line that ranked first in the SEC and seventh nationally in sacks allowed (0.93). He helped Georgia’s offense finish second in the SEC and fifth in the nation in total offense (496.5), offensive passing efficiency (168.21), and scoring offense (40.1).

The Bulldogs enter their 10th season with Kirby Smart leading the way. They have gone 105-19 in that stretch, including an impressive 62-11 display in SEC Play. This includes two national championship trophies and numerous appearances in the College Football Playoff.

Georgia had a solid time in the 2024 season. They finished with an 11-3 overall record, going 6-2 in SEC Play. The Bulldogs took down the Texas Longhorns 22-19 in overtime, winning the SEC Championship. However, their season came to an end after losing 23-10 to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the CFP Quarterfinals.