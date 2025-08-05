Nebraska football has had some ups and downs under head coach Matt Rhule. This season could be a breakout year for the squad, though. Entering the 2025 season the Cornhuskers are an unranked sleeper team, per The Athletic.

“Two reasons why Nebraska could be in CFP contention late into the season: First, the Matt Rhule third-year bump. His teams at Temple and Baylor followed similar paths. Year 1, losing record. Year 2, bowl eligible. Year 3, double-digit victories and an appearance in the conference title game,” Ralph Russo wrote.

There's another reason why Rhule could get Nebraska into College Football Playoff contention, Russo said.

“There are six ranked Big Ten teams in the coaches poll and the Cornhuskers play only two: No. 14 Michigan at home early and No. 3 Penn State on the road late. Overall, the Huskers have five Big Ten home games. That’s a manageable path for QB Dylan Raiola and Co.,” the reporter added.

Nebraska football finished the 2024 season with a 7-6 record.

Matt Rhule has Nebraska football moving in the right direction

Rhule is entering his third season with the Nebraska program. He was able to take the Cornhuskers to their first bowl game in eight years last season. Nebraska won its Pinstripe Bowl game against Boston College, to post that seventh win.

The Cornhuskers are led by young quarterback Dylan Raiola. Raiola is entering his second season with the program, and was a starter as a freshman. In 2024, Raiola threw for 2,819 passing yards and 13 touchdowns.

Nebraska football had it rolling during the 2024 season, but the squad lost four games in a row at one point. Those losses included a blowout defeat to Indiana, who went on to make a College Football Playoff appearance. Nebraska fans hope that Coach Rhule and company can keep the wins coming in 2025.

Rhule previously coached the Carolina Panthers in the NFL. He also coached in college at Temple and Baylor. At both of those programs, he had a season with at least 10 wins in his third campaign.

Time will tell if Rhule can accomplish that feat yet again, in his third season with Nebraska football. The Cornhuskers open their season against Cincinnati on August 28.